A case was filed against actor Rishi Kapoor on Saturday for posting pornographic material on his Twitter account.

Afroz Malik, President of ‘Jai Ho Foundation’ NGO said: “We would request you to immediately register an FIR against actor Rishi Kapoor under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and IT Act for posting indecent, nude and vulgar picture of a minor child on his Twitter account @chintskap.”

The complaint has been lodged at the Cyber Police station of Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. Jai Ho Foundation is a Maharashtra based NGO registered under Women and Child Development Department of the state.

Mumbai: Police complaint filed against Rishi Kapoor for posting an 'indecent and vulgar' image on twitter pic.twitter.com/TIPQCDpjh4 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

On Saturday the veteran actor posted a video where it shows that a little boy spanking a girl and fooling around with another boy.

The statement further reads: “Rishi Kapoor has more than 2.6 Million followers on Twitter account. This means this pornographic image material got circulated to more than 2.6 Million people. There are more than 66 retweets and 476 likes as of now on his this indecent image.”