Actor Dominic Cooper says his best kiss was with his friend and British actor-comedian James Corden.

Cooper, 39, was earlier in an on-and-off relationship with Amanda Seyfried between 2008 and 2010 and has been with his current partner Ruth Negga for seven years now.

When asked by theguardian.com about the best kiss of his life, Cooper replied: “With James Corden.”

Cooper and Corden became close friends after starring in “The History Boys” together and used to share a flat and it was Cooper who introduced Corden to his wife Julia Carey.