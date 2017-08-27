Actress Emilia Clarke and director Alan Taylor were both “burned” by the process of the film “Terminator Genisys”

The “Game of Thrones” actress starred in the 2015 film, directed by Taylor and the latter says that the experience was “rough” and not something they would like to repeat, reports newsweek.com.

“That was a rough one. It was tough, it was tough on Clarke and me. I think we came away feeling a little bit burned by the process. It was hard for her in ways that I didn’t have to experience, because it was her face up on the screen and facing the criticism we had to face. I’m not surprised she’s more content to carry on with her other fantastic projects than re-enter that world,” Taylor said.

And he says that even if a sequel was suggested, neither of them would be back.

“Well, it hasn’t come up…but you won’t see either of us back in that world, I think it’s safe to say,” Taylor said.