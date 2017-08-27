Comedian-actor Russell Brand married Laura Gallacher, the mother of their daughter Mabel, at a Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, following it up with an India-themed reception party.

Brand is said to have spent 2,300 pounds to hire a New Orleans paddle steamer to transport the wedding party to an India-themed reception where staff wore saris, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The wedding ceremony, held on Saturday, had a guest list including musician Noel Gallagher and comedian David Baddiel, reports The Sun.

A source told The Sun: “They wanted a very small, personal affair, with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus. It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour.”

Brand’s fascination with India is not new.

The comedian had married singer Katy Perry in 2010 in Rajasthan, India. But they divorced two years later.

He has been involved with celebrities like model Kate Moss, former Spice Girl Geri Horner and Australian actress Teresa Palmer.