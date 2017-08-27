TV personality-model Katie Price says she is divorcing husband Kieran Hayler after he apparently admitted to having a year-long affair with their childrens nanny.

Price, 39, previously forgave Hayler for sleeping with her best friend Jane Pountney in 2014 but will now be filing for divorce after he allegedly confessed to sleeping with the nanny and having sex in the children’s bathroom, reports metro.co.uk.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Price said: “I was gutted. For a year, I was basically paying her to f*** my husband.

“Kieran told me they were f***ing all over my house for a year. They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids’ bathroom.

“When I confronted him, he denied it at first, even when I said she’d admitted it. I was crying, asking, ‘How could you do this to me again?'”

They married in 2013.