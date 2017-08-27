Lady Gaga’s former fiance and actor Taylor Kinney was among the thousands in attendance at the singer-actress’ Chicago Wrigley Field concert.

Fans spotted Kinney at the concert on Friday. Many posted about the celebrity sighting, reports people.com.

“Tay with fans at Lady Gaga’s concert in Chicago last night. Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga,” a Twitter user wrote.

While Gaga didn’t address Kinney’s attendance at the concert, she posted a photo and caption on Twitter, writing about her appearance at the Chicago stadium.

“So proud to have been the first woman to headline at Wrigley Field with my manager and friend by my side! We love you Chicago,” Gaga wrote.

So proud to have been the 1st Woman to headline at Wrigley Field #joanneworldtour wih my manager and friend by my side! We love u Chicago! pic.twitter.com/8dvelRgYRH — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 26, 2017

The “Chicago Fire” star had famously proposed to Gaga on Valentine’s Day in 2015, but the couple ended their five-year relationship in July 2016.