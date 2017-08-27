Actress Ihana Dhillon, known for Punjabi films like “Daddy Cool Munde Fool” and “Tiger”, will make her Bollywood debut with “Hate Story 4”.

“I’m part of ‘Hate Story 4’. I had received a call from the production house first. I was kind of sceptical so, I said ‘no’ as I didn’t want to start my Bollywood career with a bold role, but when I had a second meeting with the team, I sat through the entire film narration,” Ihana said in a statement.

“After listening to the story and knowing more about my role in the film, I immediately said ‘yes’.”

The film’s shooting is expected to begin from September.

Talking about her role, she said: “My role is performance-oriented where acting is given more preference than just looks. Also, I couldn’t ask for more as ‘Hate Story’ (erotic thriller) itself is a very hit franchise and it’s a T-Series production with Vishal Pandya as the director. So I’m really looking forward to this film.”