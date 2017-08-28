Singer Nick Jonas, who revealed that his father Kevin Jonas Sr is cancer-free now, says he would love to be a father in the future. Nick gave an update on his father’s health status during an interview with iHeartRadio’s Label Defiers with ZICO Coconut Water, reports etonline.com.

“My father just had a journey with colon cancer and he’s cancer-free now, or on the tail end of it, all is good. Being here with him when he went in to have his tumour removed was a really special thing and really important,” Nick said.

“I had a lot of things on my schedule, but I said, ‘I’m going to be here with you and walk through this with you and the family’. And it was a moment of pride for all of us to say, ‘Alright, all that we been through, with the brothers, and dad being a manager at one time’, to be able to be there with him, be a unit as a family, is something I think, we should be really proud of,” he continued.

Kevin was diagnosed with colon cancer in March.

Nick also opened up about being a father one day, sharing that his older brother, Kevin, has inspired him to create a family of his own.

“Absolutely (I want to be a father),” the 24-year-old singer said.

“I mean I have two beautiful nieces. I’m the godfather to one of them…I think it’s not right now for me (to start a family). But at some point in the future, I’d love to be a father.”