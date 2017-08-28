Weeks after Bollywood actress Esha Gupta was trolled on social media for her nude photos, the diva has posted another sultry picture of hers and we must say she is looking smoking hot.

The actress has shown her oomph factor in her new photo in which she is seen wearing a short denim jacket with black undergarment. The picture is too hot to handle but at the same time a treat to all the fans of Esha Gupta.

Earlier, she teased her fans with a series of tempting pictures with some sensual poses.

Esha Gupta is raising the temperature with her jaw dropping and mind-boggling pictures from her latest photo shoot she did for a popular fashion magazine last month.

The ‘Jannat 2’ actress has created a buzz over social media making everyone talk about her. Esha dropped the first set of her sizzling photo shoot last week by leaving little to the imagination of her fans on Instagram as she was seen in sultry lingerie which created chaos on social media.

The 31- year old ‘Baadshaho’ bombshell is redefining the expression of being ‘sexy’ and ‘smoking’ altogether through the latest snippets of her photo shoot with ace photographer Arjun Mark.