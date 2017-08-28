Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is actor Rajkummar Rao’s biggest inspiration. On Monday, the veteran actor hailed the performances in the film “Bareilly ki Barfi”, which features actors Rajkumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

“Saw ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ last night… a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances!,” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

In response, Rajkummar thanked the megastar for appreciating the film and tweeted: “You are my biggest inspiration”. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Bareilly ki Barfi” is a romantic comedy film which released on August 18.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer, the film received much appreciation from the audiences and Rajkumar’s performance was highly adored by the viewers.

A National Award winner, Rajkummar has movies like “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”, “Kai Po Che!”, “Shahid”, “Queen”, “CityLights” and “Aligarh” to his credit. He will be seen in a web series on Subhas Chandra Bose.