Trailer of upcoming Bollywood suspense-thriller ‘Aksar 2’ featuring Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Zareen Khan and Mohit Madaan in lead roles, is finally out. The film, which is a sequel to 2006 ‘Aksar’, also has India Cricketer S Sreesanth, who will be debuting his first innings in the Bollywood industry.

Going by the movie’s trailer, it keeps up with its genre of a suspense thriller as its hard to guess what’s the entire conspiracy revolves around.

As also said by its director Ananth Mahadevan, “Suspense and mystery need to be deviously woven into the plot. The unpredictability of the characters and situations keeps the audience guessing. Our attempt is to keep them on the edge of their seat throughout ‘Aksar 2’.”

“It is expected to take deceit, passion and conspiracy to a new high,” Mahadevan added.

It will be after 11 years when Aksar sequel will hit theaters on October 6, it will be interesting to see the build around it as the previous one was not a that big hit. However, few of films songs like ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, ‘Soniye’, ‘Lagi Lagi’, ‘Loot Jayenge’ became big hits and ruled the charts for several months.

Apart from working in Aksar 2, Sreesanth has also been part of a dance reality show and has acted in a Malayalam film, Team 5.

Watch ‘Aksar 2’ trailer here: