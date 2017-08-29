The Producers Guild of America has set Anthony Bourdain, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nina Jacobson, and Letty Aronson as speakers at its Produced By: New York event for October 28 at Time Warner Center here.
According to variety.com, the event will include ‘Conversation With Anthony Bourdain and Lydia Tenaglia’; ‘Future of Cinema: James Schamus’; ‘The Power to Shake It Up’ with Alison Benson, Kelly Carmichael, Jacobson, Nina K. Noble, and Parker confirmed to date; and ‘Producers’ Masterclass: The Power of Creative Collaboration’ with moderator Bruce Cohen, Aronson, Edward Lachman, Santo Loquasto, and Christine Vachon.
Other confirmed speakers include Evgeny Afineevsky, Jessica Goldberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Lori McCreary.
(Latest News in English from Newsx)