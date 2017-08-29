The Producers Guild of America has set Anthony Bourdain, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nina Jacobson, and Letty Aronson as speakers at its Produced By: New York event for October 28 at Time Warner Center here.

According to variety.com, the event will include ‘Conversation With Anthony Bourdain and Lydia Tenaglia’; ‘Future of Cinema: James Schamus’; ‘The Power to Shake It Up’ with Alison Benson, Kelly Carmichael, Jacobson, Nina K. Noble, and Parker confirmed to date; and ‘Producers’ Masterclass: The Power of Creative Collaboration’ with moderator Bruce Cohen, Aronson, Edward Lachman, Santo Loquasto, and Christine Vachon.

Other confirmed speakers include Evgeny Afineevsky, Jessica Goldberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Lori McCreary.