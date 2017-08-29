On Monday there were reports that the team of Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Baadshaho’ had to leave the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ without shooting even a single frame.

As per a report published by Bollywood Life, the channel’s head apparently warned Kapil and are very angry with his “unprofessional behaviour”.

A source was quoted saying, “The channel is very stressed after this recent incident. They have sent a verbal notice to him to pull up his socks. They feel they have been very accommodating so far but this is quite unacceptable. This is like a warning.”

In the last few months, there were many instances when stars left the sets of TKSS without filming after the host failed to appear. Apart from the ‘Baadshaho’ team, Shah Rukh Khan and the team of ‘Mubarakan’ also left Kapil’s show without shooting.

Ever since Kapil’s mid-air rift with co-star Sunil Grover came to light, the TRP of his show has seen a downfall. Shows like Dance Plus 3, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs have overtaken Kapil’s show.