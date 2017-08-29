A- A A+

‘Karuthavanlaam Galeejam’ the latest track from ‘Velaikkaran’ starring Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara has been launched on Monday.

The track that has been sing and composed by Anirudh Ravichandran is full of beats and sung in a typical Tamil style.

The song is a ‘kuthu’ number, a genre which is rustic and appealing to the masses. The song written by Viveka that addresses racism associated with coloured people.

 ‘Velaikkaran’ directed by Mohan Raja, is set to hit the screens on September 29. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, it also features Mollywood A-lister Fahadh Faasil who is making his Kollywood debut with the movie.

