The Kerala High Court here on Tuesday turned down a third bail plea by Malayalam actor Dileep, who has been in custody for over seven weeks in a kidnapping case. The actor applied for bail on August 10.

Following his arrest on July 10, Dileep has been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail for his involvement in the abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actress in February.

The Kerala Police had found evidence against Dileep as the key conspirator behind the actress’ abduction and molestation on February 17 when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi.

A trial court earlier denied Dileep’s first bail plea. Following which the actor then approached the High Court, which also turned down his plea.

Dileep employed a new counsel, replacing his previous one, who appeared twice for his bail hearings.

The police had earlier arrested the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, and his accomplices a week after the incident. However, a conspiracy angle cropped up much later that led to Dileep’s arrest.

The prosecution submitting a detailed list of fresh evidences on Tuesday argued that giving bail to Dileep could hamper the probe.