British band The Vamps once ended up in Sweden in a limousine by mistake after a heavy drinking session.

The boyband comprised of Tristan Evans, James McVey, Connor Ball and Bradley Simpson earlier released their new single “Middle of the night” with Martin Jensen.

Asked about the craziest thing that has happened to them in the middle of the night, Evans revealed they once ended up in a completely different country after one too many glasses of champagne, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“We ended up in a different country we never meant to one time. We were in a limo and we ended up in Sweden from another country. It was fun,” Evans told BANG Showbiz.

“I don’t know where we were going, it was a big night. We were just sipping on the champagne and enjoying life and ended up there,” he added.

First Published | 29 August 2017 12:10 PM
Read News On:

BANG Showbiz

Bradley Simpson

British band The Vamps

british music band

Connor Ball

James McVey

Martin Jensen

Tristan Evans

Web Title: The Vamps’ accidental trip to Sweden

(Latest News in English from Newsx)