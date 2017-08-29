British band The Vamps once ended up in Sweden in a limousine by mistake after a heavy drinking session.

The boyband comprised of Tristan Evans, James McVey, Connor Ball and Bradley Simpson earlier released their new single “Middle of the night” with Martin Jensen.

Asked about the craziest thing that has happened to them in the middle of the night, Evans revealed they once ended up in a completely different country after one too many glasses of champagne, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“We ended up in a different country we never meant to one time. We were in a limo and we ended up in Sweden from another country. It was fun,” Evans told BANG Showbiz.

“I don’t know where we were going, it was a big night. We were just sipping on the champagne and enjoying life and ended up there,” he added.