Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is on a career high with five hits in the last twelve months, is happy about the current phase of her career but said she doesn’t like to dwell too much on success or failure.

“Honestly, I don’t find this phase exciting because neither a hit makes me happy nor a flop makes me sad. It’s difficult for me to get excited because I don’t even know how to celebrate a hit. It’s great that your work is getting recognized, but I am always thinking about what I’m doing next,” Rakul told IANS.

Last year, Rakul’s three Telugu releases “Nannaku Prematho”, “Sarrainodu” and “Dhruva” struck gold at the box office.

Although her first release of this year “Winner” turned out to be a dud, she bounced back strongly with hits “Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam” and “Jaya Janaki Nayaka”.

Instead of basking in momentary success, her focus is on the longer run.

“I’m happy that the last two years have been great. It’s nice to know that people have been talking about my work. But all this dies down eventually. I’m always thinking of what I can do in the longer run. I don’t like to dwell too much on success or failure,” she said.

Has this back-to-back success brought more pressure upon her?

“It’s always there. People might say a lot of things about the kind of films I do. But I can only choose from what I get. I’m lucky that the films that I chose in the recent past did very well. I’ll continue picking the best from what I get. It also needs to be understood that a fate of a film is not in our hands,” she added.