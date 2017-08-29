“Pehredaar Piya Ki” fame actress Tejasswi Prakash says she enjoys cycling as it helps her to be fit and healthy.

“I don’t workout, but love going out for cycling. It helps me to be fit and healthy. It helps in muscle toning, improved cardiovascular health and helps in better blood circulation,” Tejasswi said in a statement.

“I love going out for cycling during early morning which helps me to enjoy fresh air and makes me energetic to work hard. I feel it helps me to stay healthy emotionally and mentally. It keeps me free and away from all kind of negativity,” she added.

“Pehredaar Piya Ki” is aired on Sony Entertainment Television

Helly Shah chooses power yoga for fitness.

Actress Helly Shah, best known for her roles in shows like “Gulaal”, “Alaxmi – Hamari Super Bahu” and “Swaragini”, has started doing power yoga at home as she believes it makes fitness easy for everyone.

“I don’t go out for workout, but enjoy power yoga at home. It helps me to be fit and healthy. It helps in increasing flexibility, strength and stamina. It has low impact, but is a highly effective exercise, Helly said in a statement.

“It eliminates toxins, increases blood flow, promotes weight loss. It also brings in lots of positivity, and helps in improving confidence. Best part is it gets me lots of concentration and memory. It helps in incorporating physical activity in our daily life. I also consume lots of water,” she added.

Helly is currently seen in Colors show “Devanshi”.