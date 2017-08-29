Late singer Whitney Houston’s friends have spoken out about the claims that she was in a relationship with her female assistant Robyn Crawford. One of them insists the singer was bisexual.

The “I will always love you” hitmaker died in 2012 aged 48.

A new documentary titled “Whitney: Can I Be Me” explores Houston’s relationship with Crawford, 56, and looks back on the highs and lows of her life, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Houston’s dresser Ellin Lavar says: “I don’t think she was gay, I think she was bisexual. Robyn provided a safe place for her… in that Whitney found safety and solace.”

The star’s former bodyguard David Roberts has claimed Crawford and Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown used to argue over their affections for the “Greatest love of all” Hitmaker.

“Bobby Brown and Robyn Crawford together were the equivalent of fire and water, petrol and a short fuse – they hated each other. Simple. They would battle for her affections and they would battle for her attention, mainly to identify with the hate they had for each other,” Lavar said.

Documentary maker Nick Broomfield believes Houston and Crawford’s relationship was the “closest” she had “for 15 years”, and insisted they often shared a bed together.