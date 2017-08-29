A- A A+

After receiving handwritten notes from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the team of “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, has been praised by Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

“Congrats Ashwiny Iyer. Brilliant work by entire team especially Rajkummar Rao and Bitti’s parents. Dialogues were a class apart,” Smriti Irani tweeted on Tuesday.

“Bareilly Ki Barfi” is a romantic comedy film, which released on August 18.

Earlier, Amitabh had described the film as “a delightful” one with “such competent and excellent performances”.

He later sent a bouquet along with a handwritten note praising the work of its actors Kriti Sanon and Rajummar.

“This feels like a milestone in itself! You’ve been such an inspiration. Thank you so so much sir! This really made my day! Amitabh Bachchan,” Kriti, who plays Bitti in the film, tweeted on Tuesday.

Rajkummar’s day was also made when he received a handwritten note from “the legend”.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” is doing “steady ” business at the box office. He shared via a tweet on Tuesday that the film has collected Rs 24.67 crore in India.

 

