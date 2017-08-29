Singer Selena Gomez’s Instagram account has reportedly been hacked. Nude photographs of her former beau and singer Justin Bieber have been put up by the hacker.

On Monday, naked images of Bieber were posted on her Instagram account, surprising Gomez’s over 125 million followers, reports etonline.com.

The old photographs were taken from Bieber’s vacation to Bora Bora with beauty blogger Jayde Pierce in 2015, during which he flashed his penis. The hacker wrote in the caption, “Look at this n*** a little shrimpy”, and included their Instagram handles.

Gomez’s Instagram account was quickly deactivated after the hack.

Kirsten Stubbs, the Digital Marketing Director at Interscope Records, tweeted to inform fans about the deactivation: “We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it’s secure before relaunching! Hang tight.”

Shortly thereafter, Gomez’s account was active again with those photographs removed.