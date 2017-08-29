Mila Kunis starrer ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’, sequel of ‘Bad Moms’, will release in India on November 3.

The film, which also features Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement.

Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the holiday themed sequel revolves around the life of three mothers, who decline to ruin their Christmas by doing all the chores, cooking, wrapping, decorating, shopping and looking after everybody.

‘Bad Moms’, which challenged the “perfect mother” stereotype in a fun way, was a huge success last year.

‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ also features Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Justin Hartley and Cheryl Hines.