Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s little munchkin Misha, who turned one on August 26th, is undoubtedly one of the cutest babies in tinsel town.

Shahid who usually keeps on posting his daughter’s pictures on Instagram preferred to celebrate her birthday in close-knit ceremony.

The ‘Rangoon’ actor and his wife Mira Rajput with their daughter Misha flew to London to celebrate her first birthday away from the paparazzi.

On Tuesday, a few pictures of baby Misha cutting her birthday along with her parents have surfaced on social media.

Moments 😍 Finally got #MishaKapoor cake cutting pic 💞💞💞💞 #BdayBlessed #BabyBoo #Shahidkapoor #MishaKapoor #princess #bdaypost A post shared by Ayaat Rahman (@i_piu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

In the picture that has gone viral, Mira and Shahid can be seen helping their bundle of joy to cut the cake.

Recently, Misha was spotted in a shopping mall where she was seen helping her granny.