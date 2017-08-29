Actor Arjun Rampal says the colourful festivities and decorated pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi have “always fascinated” him.

“Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals. The colours, festivities and beautifully decorated pandals have always fascinated me,” Arjun, who visited Radio City’s studio here during the festival to promote his film ‘Daddy’, said in a statement.

Arjun also praised the radio network for its ‘Bappa Aayenge Gaadi Layenge’ campaign. The grand finale will be held on September 3 here.

“I am very happy to see the network take the fervour of the festival to a new level… A brand new car is sure to brighten up the spirits of the participants and I wish all of them best luck,” the actor added.

At the moment, Arjun is excited about “Daddy”, in which he will be seen playing the lead role of Arun Gawli while south actress Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen playing the role of his wife Asha Gawli.

Scheduled to release on September 8, the film is an Indian political crime film based on the true story of Arun Gawli.

Presented by Kundalini Entertainment, “Daddy” also stars Nishikant Kamat, Anand Ingale, Shrikant Yadav, Vijay Sanap and Abhimanyu Arun in pivotal roles.