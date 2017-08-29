Actor Kevin Hart has urged celebrities to donate towards helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. Due to the hurricane, more than 30,000 people have been forced to take refuge in emergency shelters, including some that had opened in cities far inland, like Dallas, more than 200 miles from Houston.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor has donated a large amount of money to the Red Cross to help those affected by the storm and asked celebrities like Drake, Usher, Ludacris and Chris Brown to do the same, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Hart took to Instagram to say that he “will be calling out celebs daily”.

“Okay, my Harvey Hurricane donation site is now live and set up. Yesterday I called out a lot of people, today I’m calling out more, man. Instead of doing $25 million, I give $50 million,” he said in a video.

“Today I call out T.I., I call out Nelly, my boy Usher, Ludacris, James Harden, the rest of Houston Rockets (players) in general. I call out my man Chris Brown, Drake, simply anybody right now who’s in a powerful position,” Hart added.