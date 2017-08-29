The makers of “Romeo Akbar Walter” have mutually parted ways with actor Sushant Singh Rajput due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Earlier media reports had suggested that Sushant “decided to walk out of the thriller”. But the makers have clarified the development.

“Yes after much discussion and mutual talks, we will be parting ways with Sushant for ‘RAW’. We wish Sushant all the best for his future film projects and look forward to working with him in the future,” Ajay Kapoor, producer, said in a statement.

Sushant also added: “Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments, I will not be able to be a part of ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’. I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it’s a story which must be told however due to unavoidable circumstances I wont be a part of this journey. I wish the producers all the very best for the project.”