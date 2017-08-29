Actress Deepika Padukone says she would have loved to meet late Princess Diana as, while growing up, she felt a strange connection with the royal.

The “Piku” actress has marked 20 million followers on Twitter, and is said to be the most followed woman in Asia. She celebrated this milestone with her fans by answering some of their questions on Twitter on Tuesday.

One asked: “If you could meet anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would it be and what would you say to them?”

She replied: “I would have loved to meet Diana. I was a little girl, obviously never met her but felt a strange connection. She radiated warmth and humility.”

While she expressed her love for the show “The Crown”, she told her followers that horror is “not my most favourite genre”.

Her tweets also reflected love for her family.

One asked: “What cheers you up?”

She said: “Food, family and friends.”

In fact, her favourite superhero is also her father, Prakash Padukone, a former badminton player.

And when she wants to boost her confidence, she thinks of all the good things in her life, including her “parents, sister and friends”.

Deepika also thanked her parents for her choice of music to some extent.

When singer Anup Jalota, known for devotional music, asked about her favourite Bhajan singer, she said: “You are definitely one of them, sir. My sister Anisha and I have grown up listening to your music, thanks to our parents!”

She will be next seen on the big screen in “Padmavati” playing the title role, which she considers to be the most challenging role she has played in a film.