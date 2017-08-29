Actor Vijay will be seen playing a magician as part of the triple role he plays in upcoming Tamil action-drama “Mersal”. The magic portion in the film will be astonishing, says popular magician Gogo Requiem.

“Joseph Vijay. One of the most popular actors from India/Tamil. I had a huge honour to work with him in May 2017 on his new upcoming movie,” Gogo tweeted on Tuesday.

Vijay was trained in magic by Gogo for the project.

In response to a fan’s question on how the magic portion has come out in the film, Gogo said: “Can’t tell too much. Believe me, the magic portion will astonish you.”

Directed by Atlee, the film also features Vijay in the roles of a panchayat head and a doctor.

“Mersal” marks the second time collaboration of Vijay and Atlee after last year’s “Theri”.

Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen play the leading ladies.

SJ Suryah will be seen as the antagonist in the film, which has music by A.R. Rahman.

Slated for a Diwali release, “Mersal” has been produced by Sri Thenandal Films.