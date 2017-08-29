Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has expressed his concern and offered prayers for the people of Maharashtra as some cities of the state are under the spell of torrential rains which have paralysed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

A post on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account read: “May Allah keep all of you safe. Mumbai rains. I’ve been told the authorities are doing their best to make it easy for you. God bless.”

“Watching the rains from my window all day. I am praying for your safety and health in this downpour,” he said.

The Maharashtra government and civic authorities sounded high alert on Tuesday as torrential rains lashed the cities for the fourth consecutive day, severely affecting normal life and paralysing the lifelines — local train and bus services — in the state capital.

The entire coastal Maharashtra including Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg has been lashed by heavy to very heavy rains since the past 18 hours, flooding many low-lying areas, swelling rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies.

Suburban local trains and buses have been suspended in most parts of Mumbai due to heavy downpour.