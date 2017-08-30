The heartthrob Dulquer Salman or DQ, as he is known, is all set to make his Hindi film debut soon. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Dulquer revealed that he is very excited about the film.

“It stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar, who’s big on the web. I liked the script and interestingly, it is written by Bejoy Nambiar, who is the director of my film Solo,” Dulquer said.

The Malayalam star said he is very happy with his choice of films and stated that he likes picking scripts that he would enjoy watching as an audience member.

“I have been lucky where scripts are concerned but the one question I always ask myself is whether I would watch the film,” DQ further said.

The Malyalam star will start shooting for his Hindi film from August 31 in Kerala. Irrfan and DQ are two friends on a road trip and it’s touted as a light-hearted comedy.

“It was just co-incidental that I was working in Bejoy’s film and then signed up this film,” said DQ. “Working with Bejoy, I feel he has many of the characteristics of his guru, Mani Ratnam,” he added.

Dulquer also revealed that his film will release in 2018 and meanwhile, he is looking forward to the release of his film Solo.