Prominent Bollywood director Karan Johar on Tuesday night shared another adorable picture of his twins.

On Tuesday night, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director shared a few old pictures from his past and among those pictures, one of them is of his bundles of joy Roohi and Yash.

This the second picture of the twins that Karan Johar shared. The first picture of the duo came on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan after the kids turned six months old.

Karan captioned the image, “My world 2.0.” In the picture, both Roohi and Yash can be seen looking straight into the camera with their gleeful face.

My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

The head honcho of ‘Dharma Production’ embraced fatherhood in February via surrogacy. Born prematurely, both Yash and Roohi had to spent almost 50 days in the hospital.

While Yash is named after Karan’s late dad, Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother’s name Hiroo.

On being a father, Karan had earlier said, “I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic relationship, so I have a double role to play and for me, it’s even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent.”