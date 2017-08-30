Reality TV stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been accused of appropriating Chola culture through their clothing line.

The accusation has been levied at the pair yet again after their Kendall + Kylie clothing brand released an image promoting a plaid shirt.

The photograph, which has since been removed from the account, features a model with hoop earrings and her hair tied back modelling the baggy plaid shirt over a lacy bra.

The part of the image causing offence is apparently the fact the shirt is only done up at the top two buttons — a style that critics claim is specific to Hispanic culture.

Immediately the image was hit with multiple comments alleging cultural appropriation, comparing it to the style of ‘cholas’ or ‘chongas’.

“Now they’re trying to be cholas…Do they ever stop cultural appropriating?” wrote one critic.

Multiple others labelled the sisters ‘culture vultures’ and questioned how they hadn’t ‘learned’ from their previous cultural appropriation controversies, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The image has since been taken down, though neither Kylie nor Kendall have commented on the backlash.

Earlier this year, they were accused when they released a line of T-shirts bearing the images of several artists.

Voletta Wallace, the mother of Notorious B.I.G., was one of those who lashed out, calling the sisters ‘disrespectful’ and ‘exploitation at its worst’. The celebrity sisters later issued an apology and stopped the sale of the T-shirts, vowing to “learn from these mistakes”.