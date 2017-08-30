A- A A+

The 16th annual San Diego International Film Festival will screen 117 films and feature a salute to English actor Patrick Stewart, who will be given the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema.

The festival will be held from October 4-8, and Stewart will be feted on October 5 at the Variety Night of the Stars Tribute in Downtown San Diego, reports variety.com.

Earlier this year, Stewart starred as Professor Charles Xavier in the latest “X-Men” film “Logan”. He reprised the role that originated in the first instalment of the franchise in 2000.

