Actress Sandra Bullock is pitching in to help victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating $1 million to the Red Cross relief effort.

The relief organisation confirmed the news, reports people.com.

“This is an incredible gift. We’re so thankful. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them,” said Elizabeth Penniman, Vice President of Communications for American Red Cross national headquarters.

“Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous,” Penniman added.

The star, who is a long-time supporter of the American Red Cross and has a home in Texas, is encouraging others to help those devastated by flooding and destruction caused by Harvey along the state’s gulf coast.

Bullock says the disaster should bring all Americans together.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water,” the star said.