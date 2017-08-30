The teaser of ‘Julie 2’, the sequel of 2004 ‘Julie’ was dropped online on Tuesday evening. While in the prequel, the role of Julie was played by Neha Dhupia, the sequel will see South actress Raai Laxmi playing lead role.

Laxmi who was last seen in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akira will be making her Bollywood debut with ‘Julie’ in her boldest avatar

In the 48-second teaser, Laxmi can be seen sensuous self sun bathing in a beach wearing a golden miniskirt. The tag line of the movie is “bold, beautiful and blessed”.

While talking to a leading entertainment portal, Laxmi said, “In fact, I will be seen in 96 different outfits. Also, I was asked to lose and then put on weight for this film. For the first look of the film, I had to lose 10-11 kilos and soon after, I had to gain more than what I had to lose.”

Laxmi who is making her Bollywood debut with ‘Julie 2’ has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, ‘Julie 2’ is an erotic thriller.