Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says eminent sound recordist Ghosh advised him to sing more often after he heard the actor singing the song “Mere paas aao” for the 1979 film “Mr. Natwarlal”.

Amitabh got nostalgic about the iconic Mehboob Studio in Mumbai after he revisited there.

“In 1968-69 I had climbed up here to give audience to Sunil Dutt… Seeking a job… He was dubbing here for ‘Padosan’ that iconic film… Then of course there have been such incredible moments within those portals, it shall be difficult to describe,” Amitabh wrote on his blog on Tuesday night.

“But the one that comes to mind is the first song I ever sang for film – ‘Mere paas aao, mere doston ek kissa suno’ for ‘Mr. Natwarlal’ and the most accomplished sound recordist of the time Ghosh da, after listening to me advised me — ‘You should sing more often’,” he added.

Amitabh has sung songs like “Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein”, “Haal-E-Dil”, “Ekla chalo re”, “Say shava shava” and “Main yahan tu wahan “.