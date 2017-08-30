A- A A+

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who can currently be seen in new web series “Yo Ke Hua Bro”, says he is an extrovert in real life.

Aparshakti became famous with his role of Omkar in Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” where he was seen as a shy and introvert person. However, he has surprised his fans with his role in “Yo Ke Hua Bro”, which also features Gaurav Pandey, Ridhima Pandit, Sumeet Vyas and Shamita Shetty.

“In real life, I am an extrovert. Hence, it was easy for me to relate to the character (in ‘Yo Ke Hua Bro’). Comparatively playing Omkar in ‘Dangal’ was challenging as that character was of an introvert,” Aparshakti said in a statement.

“Yo Ke Hua Bro” narrates the story of two boys, who don’t have girlfriends during their college life. In the series, Aparshakti had to get intimate with Gaurav in a few scenes.

 

