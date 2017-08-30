A- A A+

Model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat says contrary to rumours, she is not doing an item song in the forthcoming film “Aksar 2”.

“There have been rumours about it (the song). My friends are calling me and asking about the song. If the makers would have asked me, I would have loved to do it. I’m keen on doing an item number as I haven’t done it,” Sofia said in a statement.

The suspense-thriller stars Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Aksar 2’ trailer — A thrilling love trio featuring Zareen Khan, Mohit Madaan & Gautam Rode; Sreesanth makes b’wood debut

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film is set to release on October 6.

“Suspense and mystery need to be deviously woven into the plot. The unpredictability of the characters and situations keeps the audience guessing. Our attempt is to keep them on the edge of their seat throughout ‘Aksar 2’,” Mahadevan had said earlier about the film.

 

 

First Published | 30 August 2017 5:16 PM
Read News On:

Abhinav Shukla

Ananth Mahadevan

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Sofia Hayat denies doing item song in ‘Aksar 2’

(Latest News in English from Newsx)