Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose next film ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’ touches upon the taboo subject of erectile dysfunction, has advocated pre-marital sex.

In an interview with a leading tabloid, Khurrana said it is important to test the waters before jumping in.

“I endorse pre-marital sex. In our society, we encourage arranged marriage. Marriage is an important aspect of one’s life. It’s always good to test the waters before jumping in,” Khurrana said.

The actor added that pre-marital sex can help couples in figuring out problems before tying the knot.

“What will the couple do if there’s a problem they learn about after getting hitched? In our film, the lead protagonists are in love, and support each other. But, that might not always be the case,” he said.

Khurrana, who is married to his childhood friend Tahira, is waiting for the release of his next movie ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’ on September 1. The actor will also feature in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Shoot The Piano Player’.