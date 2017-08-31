The makers of ‘Justic League Dark’ have hired Gerard Johnstone to polish the film’s script.

DC Extended Universe boss Geoff Johns has hired Johnstone to polish the script of the film which will feature an undercover superhero team comprised of occult characters such as Detective John Constantine, Etrigan the Demon, Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Shade and The Changing Man. It is yet to have secured a director after Doug Liman backed out of the project earlier this year, reports deadline.com.

It is not yet known if Johnstone will go on to direct the project after the script has been polished, as no further details on the move have been announced.

The hunt for a new director began in May after Doug Liman dropped out of the project in order to focus on ‘Chaos Walking’, which stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.