Singer Taylor Swift spent six months away from spotlight because she felt her personal life was spinning out of control.

After a messy break-up with DJ-producer Calvin Harris, a subsequent high-profile fling with actor Tom Hiddleston and a very public feud with reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband and rapper Kanye West, Swift took a break from the spotlight to gain some control in her life.

“She felt like her personal life was spinning out of control,” people.com quoted a source as saying.

“It was draining her and she needed to disappear to reinvent herself. It was time to change things up and take another approach,” the source added.

At the moment, Swift is getting praise for her new song “Look what you made me do”.

“Taylor is very excited about her new album. This has been her life for the past few months,” said the source.