Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey says she has an entire room dedicated to her lingerie collection.

The singer has given her fans a behind-the-scenes look into her glamorous lifestyle via a video for a fashion magazine. During the guided tour of her home, Carey revealed just how much she loves wearing sexy underwear, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I guess I dress up a lot, but if I had my way, I would just wear lingerie and walk around the house. Agent Provocateur, darling,” Carey said.