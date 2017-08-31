‘Arjun Reddy’ has been making headlines for quite a long time now with politicians objecting to the posters, some of the content and so on. But the movie is a hit and has, in fact, become a cult film for the youth. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a sensational Telugu film that pushes boundaries – literally and figuratively.

The protagonist of the film, Arjun Reddy (Vijay Devarakonda) is a rich young unconventional man who’s studying at St Mary’s in Mangalore to become a doctor. He’s brilliant not just in his studies but also in football. But the one problem he has is anger management. He flies off the handle often, gets into fights and becomes uncontrollable. Despite these flaws, he excels at what he does and turns out to be an excellent surgeon.

Arjun Reddy’s life takes a turn when he meets his college mate Preeti (Shalini Pandey). Arjun loves her from the moment he sets eyes on her and believes that she’s his soulmate. Preeti is a shy, young girl who hardly talks when she meets him. She seems to fear him more than liking him but her feelings change with time.

They complete their course and move on to do their masters degree but their relationship continues to blossom. Unfortunately, when Arjun wants to marry Preeti, issues like caste start cropping up. He ends up getting thrown out of his house and tries to move away from Preeti but he just cannot. He starts his career as a surgeon but his life is fuelled by alcohol, drugs, sex and ultimately his license is suspended.

So how does he come back from the brink? Where does Arjun Reddy end up in life?

In Sandeep Vanga’s film, the hero, Arjun Reddy, is unconventional, free-spirited and tries to break the shackles of traditional societal norms. The relationship between Arjun and Preeti is not just a silly college romance (like we see in many films). It is rooted in deep emotions and gets physical with time. The kisses, the intimacy between them is not lustful on screen as they emanate from their love and need to be one in all senses. The way Arjun loves her and how emotionally attached he is to Preeti is beautifully conveyed through numerous instances in the first half.

Arjun Reddy is the modern day young man whose unorthodox thoughts make him a rebel with a cause – the cause being love. Actor Vijay Devarakonda is perfect as Arjun Reddy and his performance is stellar to say the least. Many have compared Arjun Reddy to a new age Devdas – failure in love, angst-ridden, intense suffering, depression, etc.

And Vijay Devarakonda has lived this role as it is he who holds up all 187 minutes of the film. He makes us believe that no other actor can do justice to this role and that stands testimony to his talent.

Both director Sandeep Vanga and actor Vijay Devarakonda need to be applauded for this film. Arjun Reddy moves you and makes you believe in love and soulmates. The music by Radhan is a wonderful blend of the classical and the hip and adds to the movie experience. Though the film can do with a trimming down of about 20 minutes, Arjun Reddy is a must-watch.