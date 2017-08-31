Writer-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj, who is set to make his directorial debut with a yet-untitled Tamil film based on women’s cricket, says direction has been on his mind for a very long time.

Known for penning hit songs such as “Neruppuda” and “Varla Vaa Bairavaa”, Arunraja is kicked about his new role.

“I was driven to cinema by direction, which has been a long-time dream. In fact, I entered the industry with the hope of becoming a director but I had to write to support myself.

“I wrote and directed a few short films and even worked as an assistant director in ‘ettai Mannan’,” Arunraja told IANS.

He feels he is confident enough to finally direct.

“This is going to be a film on sports, focusing on women’s cricket. I wrote the script much before the just concluded ICC Women’s World Cup in which the Indian team won millions of hearts with their tremendous game and passion,” he said.

“This story is about following our passions. How crucial family-support is in a person’s dream fulfilment. And a beautiful portrayal of a father-daughter relation, where she wants to make it big in women’s cricket.

“Some of the scenes are inspired by real life incidents,” he added.

Arunraja is yet to begin the casting process.

“We are going to start the auditions. We will cast actors who can both play cricket and act well. We are determined to showcase many unexplored talents. I am sure the audition process will go a long way in helping us to achieve that,” an excited Arunraja said.