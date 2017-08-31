Band Maroon 5 has teamed up with singer SZA for “What lovers do”.

On Wednesday, bandmates Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn, Adam Levine, Mickey Madden, PJ Morton and James Valentine, released “What lovers do”, the third track from their upcoming sixth studio album, reports eonline.com.

The song, which features up-and-coming singer SZA, was written by Dyo, Levine, NEIKED, Starrah and Elina Stridh and produced by Ben Billions and Jason Evigan.

At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, while accepting the Decade Award, Levine jokingly announced that their “final album is coming out in November”.

“I’m just kidding. Man, I’m joking. We are never gonna go away!,” Levine added.