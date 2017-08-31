A- A A+

Band Maroon 5 has teamed up with singer SZA for “What lovers do”.

On Wednesday, bandmates Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn, Adam Levine, Mickey Madden, PJ Morton and James Valentine, released “What lovers do”, the third track from their upcoming sixth studio album, reports eonline.com.

The song, which features up-and-coming singer SZA, was written by Dyo, Levine, NEIKED, Starrah and Elina Stridh and produced by Ben Billions and Jason Evigan.

ALSO READ: Katie Price earned more than Peter Andre during their marriage

At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, while accepting the Decade Award, Levine jokingly announced that their “final album is coming out in November”.

“I’m just kidding. Man, I’m joking. We are never gonna go away!,” Levine added.

First Published | 31 August 2017 1:15 PM
Read News On:

2017 Teen Choice Awards

Ben Billions

Dyo

Elina Stridh

James Valentine

Jason Evigan

Jesse Carmichael

Levine

Matt Flynn

Mickey Madden

NEIKED

PJ Morton

Pop Band

Starrah

SZA

What lovers do

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Maroon 5 collaborates with SZA

(Latest News in English from Newsx)