Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who is known for experimenting different role will be seen as a chef in his next flick.

The first look poster of Saif’s upcoming movie ‘Chef’ has been dropped online by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday morning. The trailer of the same will be launched in Juhu, Mumbai today evening.

‘Chef’ features Saif in the lead role along with Svar Kamble, who plays the role of his son. The main plot of the movie revolves around a chef who returns to meet his family in Kochi after quitting his job. In his hometown he starts a food truck where he is joined by his son.

First look poster of #Chef. Stars Saif Ali Khan. Directed by #Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon. Trailer at 2 pm today. 6 Oct 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/zGwXL5FKiK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2017

Reportedly, the ‘Rangoon’ actor has been trained under top chefs to get his act perfect for the remake of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit ‘Chef’.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, ‘Chef’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Bandra West Pictures.

‘Chef’ which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 14 will now hit the silver screens on October 6.