Actor Johnny Depp is selling off the luxury Kentucky ranch he bought for his late mother Betty Sue, 15 months after her death.

The actor paid $950,000 for the farm in Lexington, Kentucky, back in 1995.

Featuring six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three barns, a guest house and a four-car garage, the estate sits on 41 acres of land, and includes 10 paddocks.

But after losing Sue to a “long illness” last May, Depp has put the property up for auction, reports mirror.co.uk.

“It’s a gorgeous farm with tremendous potential,” said Jim Halfhill, senior auctioneer of the Halfhill Auction Group, which is organising the sale.

“There has been an amazing level of domestic and international interest in this property due to its famous owner.”

Gary Denton of Ractor Hayden Realtors describes the property as a “beautiful estate with a spectacular location, just two miles from the world renowned Keeneland Race Course”.