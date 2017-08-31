A year after coming out as gay, actor Colton Haynes has slammed Hollywood on Twitter for treating LGBTQ actors unfairly.

Through a series of tweets on Tuesday, the 29-year-old actor, who is engaged to celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, argued that filmmakers are too often swayed by an actor’s ‘personal life’ rather than hiring them based on their skills, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Hollywood is so f***ed up. So much of the focus is on your personal life and has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table,” Haynes posted.

“So disappointed Hollywood can’t understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life,” he added.

Haynes, who rose to fame playing Jackson Whittemore in “Teen Wolf” and Roy Harper in “Arrow”, will next appear as Detective Samuels in “American Horror Story: Cult”.

He also praised three openly gay Hollywood executives who created those shows — Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti and Jeff Davis.

“They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives,” he said.