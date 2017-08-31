Veteran actor Harrison Ford has blamed actor Ryan Gosling for “slightly injuring” his hand during the “Blade Runner 2049” fight scene.

Gosling created a stir when he said that Ford punched him in the face during a fight scene. Ford, 75, has responded to Gosling’s account with his signature dry humour, reports people.com.

“He walked into my fist. My hand was slightly injured, but I didn’t hold it against him,” Ford said. The “Star Wars” icon has a few more revelations about Gosling.

“Mr. Gosling, yeah, I thought was odd that he insisted on being called Mr. Gosling, but I got over it,” Ford joked.

“Mr. Gosling is always prepared, has very inventive ideas and he’s very articulate about them. He’s a great pleasure to work with,” he added.

The sequel of “Blade Runner”, “Blade Runner 2049” — which is backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment — is set thirty years after the events of the first film.