The trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Chef’ has dropped on YouTube a while ago. As expected from the poster, the main storyline of the movie revolves around the relationship between a father and a son connected via food.

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a chef working in a hotel abroad who comes back to India to spend time with his son, played by Svar Kamble. In the journey with his son he, together with him, explores the flavours of different part of country. Eventually in the process, Saif gives up his job abroad and starts a food truck with his son. It’s a story of food, love and family. And that of a father’s rediscovery of the bond with his son.

The role of his wife has been played by Malayali actor Padmapriya Janakiraman and it looks like the duo shares a cordial relationship in the movie. ‘Chef’ also features Chandan Roy Sanyal who is seen helping Saif and his son setting a food truck.

WATCH the trailer here:

Reportedly, the ‘Rangoon’ actor has been trained under top chefs to get his act perfect for the remake of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit ‘Chef’.

Directed by ‘Airlift’ fame Raja Krishna Menon, ‘Chef’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Bandra West Pictures.

‘Chef’ which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 14 will now hit the silver screens on October 6.